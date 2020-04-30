People may be isolating themselves during the COVID-19 outbreak, but Island Health warns that disease-causing bacteria and other viruses are still circulating.

Fear of coming into contact with the coronavirus is preventing people from doing many things they normally would, but not keeping children up to date on vaccinations shouldn’t be one of them.

Island Health says, “during previous outbreaks, immunization rates have declined, resulting in increased vaccine-preventable illness and death.”

Parents on Vancouver Island are being urged to continue to immunize their children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIHA says it continues to provide immunizations for children, in particular children less than six-years-old.

Local health unit clinics are following provincial recommendations for physical distancing, have enhanced cleaning, and are screening for COVID-19 symptoms.

Vaccines remain extremely important and effective and are a safe way to protect children and the community against many diseases.

Parents can contact their local health units to set up appointments for their children.