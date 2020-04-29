There are 34 new cases and four additional COVID19-related deaths in the province.

We now have 2,087 cases of COVID19 in BC and the death toll is up to 109.

There are eight additional cases in Vancouver Coastal Health for a total of 811 while Vancouver Island has two more cases, for a total of 120.

There are 24 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities, with one additional case at both Clayton Heights and Langley Lodge in Fraser Health.

There are 404 cases in long-term care, including 152 staff members.

There are 50 cases at Superior Poultry Processors and 42 at United Poultry.

Eighty-nine people are hospitalized, 35 are in intensive care, and an additional five people have recovered, bringing the number of those who have fully recovered from COVID19 to 1,195.

Early in the pandemic, upwards of 15,000 people attended a dental conference in Vancouver and 87 attendees have now tested positive for COVID19.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 941

Vancouver Coastal Health – 811

Interior Health – 169

Island Health – 120

Northern Health – 46