A 33-foot long sailboat named “Emma Jade” was stolen from the Whiskey Slough in the 12700 block of Warnock Road in Madeira Park.

The keys were left on the boat, which is described as a Canadian Wares brand welded aluminum boat with a grey hull and white upper structure.

The boat has twin engines, a wheel house with two seats, and a wooden interior gallery with room for two.

If you have any information on this theft, call the Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266.