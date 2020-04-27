The Lower Mainland has seen 81.6 percent of all the COVID19 cases in the province and Vancouver Coastal Health is expanding access to Coronavirus testing.

Anyone in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, including Sunshine Coast residents, who have cold, flu, or COVID19-like symptoms, even if they’re mild, can now be assessed for and get tested.

Testing can be done through a primary care provider, walk-in clinic, urgent and primary care centres, or community collection centres.

COVID19 symptoms are similar to other respiratory illnesses, including the common cold.

The symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, nasal congestion, painful swallowing, loss of smell, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, or loss of appetite.

COVID19 testing is not recommended for those without symptoms.

While a number of our listeners have expressed an interest in knowing how many cases are on the Sunshine Coast, VCH said they only provide region-specific numbers.