Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 50 new cases of COVID19 since Saturday along with 53 additional recoveries.

There are 1,998 COVID19 cases in the province and 1,190 recoveries, a rate of 59.5 percent.

Unfortunately, there have been three additional deaths since Saturday, bringing BC’s death toll to 103.

Ninety-seven people are in hospital and 36 are in intensive care.

There are 118 cases at the federal prison in Mission, 106 of those COVID19 cases involve inmates.

There are eleven cases connected to the Kearl Lake oilsands facility near Fort McMurray, Alberta.

There are 25 cases at Superior Poultry Processors and 34 at United Poultry, both on the Lower Mainland.

There are two more outbreaks at long-term care centres in Fraser Health, there are 21 active outbreaks at these types of facilities, including 389 cases at these facilities.