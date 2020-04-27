If you’re a post-secondary student, Statistics Canada wants to hear from you.

Through an online survey, you can offer your input on how your studies, financial situation, and other aspects of your life have been affected by the pandemic.

The purpose is to provide early insight into the pandemic’s educational, employment and financial impacts.

You’ll be asked about concerns regarding your academic future, and the financial strain of paying for tuition, rent, and other expenses as a result of the pandemic.

This information will be used by governments and other organizations to evaluate the need for services and assistance programs to support postsecondary students during and after the pandemic.

The deadline to take the survey is May 1st.

You can link to it here.