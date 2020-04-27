Government of BC logo. Supplied by the Government of BC Facebook page.

The provincial government is distributing nearly 12-Million dollars in grants for crime prevention programs.

The funds are coming from the Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Remediation grant program.

The money will help people dealing with gender-based violence, Indigenous communities healing from intergenerational trauma, and other programs.

Two-hundred-and-67 projects will share 11.9-Million dollars in one-time grants.

The money is going to non-profit groups, school districts, and other organizations.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the money is going to programs that help prevent domestic violence, heal from trauma, and deter youth from engaging in criminal activities.