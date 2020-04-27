Over the past week, there have been another 1.32 million Canadians apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. Data from Service Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency show as of today 7.28 million people have submitted CERB applications. Since March 15th, just under 10 million applications have been received, with 9.84 million of those already processed. To date, $24.25 billion has been paid out to Canadians in CERB benefits.

Meanwhile, as the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada approaches 50,000, Health Canada reports 37-percent of patients have recovered. Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer says over 2,600 Canadian deaths have been linked to COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam says surviving COVID-19 grants people a kind of antibody protection but she was quick to point out Health Canada has yet to confirm if that does mean full immunity.

Tam says Health Canada’s Immunity Task Force is actively working on understanding the level and scale of protection provided by these antibodies.

Dr. Howard Njo, Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer says evidence of individuals in other countries getting a second COVID-19 infection makes it clear that more research is needed.

**Written by Mo Fahim