Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has confirmed 95 new cases of COVID-19 within British Columbia, for a total of 1,948.

Two additional deaths have occurred, including the first death within one of BC’s First Nations communities. 100 people have now passed away because of COVID-19.

Dr. Henry cited community outbreaks and effective testing as the primary culprits for the 95 new cases.

40 of the new cases are related to the Mission correctional facility outbreak, as a total of 106 inmates and 12 staff members have been infected with the virus.

Similarly, outbreaks at Superior Poultry and United Poultry will continue to be closely monitored.

There are now 11 cases within B.C. connected to the Kearl Lake outbreak from Alberta.

96 people are hospitalized, while 41 remain in critical care.

However, 1,137 people have now fully recovered and no new long-term care facility outbreaks have been declared.

The breakdown by health region is as follows: