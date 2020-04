The Sunshine Coast RCMP is investigating a pellet gun shooting that wounded a dog.

It happened earlier this month on Lower Road in Roberts Creek.

The owner of the dog noticed a wound on its stomach and took it to a vet.

A pellet was found lodged in its abdomen.

The RCMP in Sechelt would like anyone with information to contact them at 1-604-885-2266 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.