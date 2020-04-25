Survey Shows Business Struggles During COVID19 Pandemic
Insights West Business Survey Results
A BC Chamber of Commerce survey shows that the pandemic is taking a toll on Vancouver Island businesses.
Among the island businesses that took the survey, 80 percent said their sales volume decreased since the pandemic started, 54 percent have had to close temporarily, and 39 percent have cancelled contracts
On a positive note, island businesses are pivoting to meet the new normal with 26 percent saying they increased e-commerce and take-out services while ramping up their digital presence.