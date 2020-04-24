The RCMP in Sechelt say they are “saddened” to report an increase in rude and abusive behaviour toward workers at businesses providing good and services to people on the Sunshine Coast.

Police say there has been an increase in reports of discourteous and even criminal behaviour towards service staff in their community.

Workers report customers spitting on plexiglass shields that protect cashiers, customers rudely demanding gas station attendants come out and disinfect the pumps, as well as drinks and garbage thrown at cashiers at drive thru restaurants.

Sunshine Coast RCMP say, “many of the negative behaviours reported could also result in criminal charges as these incidents are investigated by police.”

The Mounties say everyone is under a lot of stress and strain due to our new reality during the COVID-19 pandemic and are asking everyone to be respectful and courteous because “essential workers are working long hours to serve you.”