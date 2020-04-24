Provincial Health Office Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have released the latest figures for COVID-19 in BC.

There are 10 additional cases reported in the Vancouver Coastal Health region for a total of 755 cases since the outbreak began, and one new case in the Vancouver Island Health region for 111.

Across the province, there were 29 new cases for a total of 1,824.

There have also been three additional deaths, bringing the total to 94.

Two cases of COVID-19 have been discovered at Superior Poultry in Coquitlam, and there are 29 employees confirmed as positive for the virus at the United Poultry Company in Vancouver.

At the Mission federal prison 78 inmates and staff are confirmed as positive.

To date, 1,092 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and no longer require isolation.

Dr. Henry and Health Minister Dix warn that, “now is most certainly not the time to tip the scales against us. Rather, it is a time for patience and resilience, to demonstrate to each other that in the face of our pandemic, we are standing strong.”

They say the challenge is to recognize that COVID-19 will be in our communities for many months to come and for the province to get to a point where restrictions can be eased requires reaching a manageable number of new cases, one that does not overwhelm BC’s health-care system.

For more on the novel coronavirus outbreak in the province see the BC Centre for Disease Control COVID-19 Dashboard.