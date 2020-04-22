After hearing complaints from a number of Gibsons residents that the five percent increase in utility bills was unaffordable, council has responded by cutting it to a little more than two percent.

Mayor Bill Beamish recommended council eliminate the one percent increase that was going to boost the reserve fund for policing costs.

The other changes he proposed involved delaying a $23,000 dollar upgrade to software systems in the finance department, along with saving $3,000 dollars to buy new furniture for council chambers.

Town of Gibsons Director of Finance is expecting an overall tax increase of 2.2 percent.