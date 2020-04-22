Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 71 new cases of COVID19 today and that brings the provincial total to 1,795.

There is one additional case on Vancouver Island for a total of 110 cases.

There were also three additional deaths, all in long-term care facilities and there are three more outbreaks in these types of facilities, all in the Fraser Health region.

There are now 90 deaths in the province since the pandemic began.

There are 20 active outbreaks in long-term care or assisted living facilities and four outbreaks have been declared over in Fraser Health.

There are 77 cases at the Mission Correctional Centre, five inmates are in hospital.

In total, 103 people are hospitalized, 46 are in intensive care, and 1,079 have recovered.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 747

Vancouver Coastal Health – 745

Interior Health – 153

Island Health – 110

Northern Health – 40