RCMP Respond to Reports of Woman Looking Through Vehicle
RCMP lights and siren. Sharon Vanhouwe, MyCoastNow.com staff.
The Sunshine Coast RCMP recently received reports of a break and enter at a business in the 1,900 block of Field Road in Sechelt.
Witnesses reported that a woman with short red hair was seen rummaging through a vehicle.
She exited the property through a hole in the fence and left the area in a white Chevy truck, a man was driving that vehicle.
When police caught up to the suspect vehicle, they determined that it had improper licence plates, no insurance, and the man driving it was on a driving prohibition.
The file is under investigation.