The Sunshine Coast RCMP recently received reports of a break and enter at a business in the 1,900 block of Field Road in Sechelt.

Witnesses reported that a woman with short red hair was seen rummaging through a vehicle.

She exited the property through a hole in the fence and left the area in a white Chevy truck, a man was driving that vehicle.

When police caught up to the suspect vehicle, they determined that it had improper licence plates, no insurance, and the man driving it was on a driving prohibition.

The file is under investigation.