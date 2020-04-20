There are 52 new cases of COVID19 in BC since Saturday and the total number of cases in the province now sits at 1,699.

Since Saturday, there are five more deaths in the province, three from Saturday to Sunday, and two from Sunday to Monday.

There are 1,039 people who have fully recovered, 104 are hospitalized, and 49 are in intensive care.

There are five new cases on Vancouver Island for a total of 102 and 14 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health for a total of 700.

There is a new facility outbreak at Chartwell Willow long-term care facility, there are 20 outbreaks at long-term care and assisted living facilities in the province.

There are 307 cases at these types of facilities.

Seventy-five people are infected at the Mission Correctional Centre, 64 of whom are inmates.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 705

Vancouver Coastal Health – 700

Interior Health – 153

Island Health – 102

Northern Health – 39