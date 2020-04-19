Political leaders on the Sunshine Coast have sent an open letter to residents about concerns that visitors are going to bring more than their travel gear to the region.

That concern is understandable when you consider that the nearby Lower Mainland has had nearly 83 percent of all of the cases in BC, and neighbouring Washington State is north of 10-thousand cases and 491 deaths, as of Sunday morning.

Gibsons Mayor, Bill Beamish, Sechelt Mayor Darnelda Siegers, Sechelt Nation Chief Warren Paull, and Sunshine Coast Regional District Chair Lori Pratt are telling residents that tourists aren’t welcome right now.

The letter states that you need to stay home, do not visit your second home, your campsite, your friends down Highway 101, or those who are just a ferry ride away.

The onus is on you, stay home, shop for groceries once a week, wash your hands, and stay six feet apart.

A link to that letter is available here.