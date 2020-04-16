Work Together to Stay Strong and Flatten the Curve
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Supplied by Government of BC Facebook page.
Provincial Health Officer Dr Bonnie Henry reports 44 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1,561 in British Columbia.
Ninety-two of the cases so far in this outbreak have been located in the Island Health region, and 670 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.
Province-wide, 955 of the people who tested positive have recovered and no longer require isolation.
Dr Henry says there were no new long-term care outbreaks to report in her daily briefing. The 21 affected long-term care and assisted-living facilities have a total of two-hundred-and-65 cases of COVID-19.
She says there have been three more deaths, bringing the total to 75.
More than 57-thousand tests for COVID-19 have been done in the province.
Dr. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix ended their joint statement on Wednesday by saying: “Let’s continue to work together, to stay strong and flatten the curve.”