Government of BC logo. Supplied by the Government of BC Facebook page.

The provincial government says BC’S state of emergency will remain in place.

Premier John Horgan says it is being extended through to the end of the day on April 28, 2020.

Maintaining a state of emergency allows the government to continue to take steps it feels are needed to keep British Columbians safe.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth is able to continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act to support the Province’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

Premier Horgan says, “we are starting to see the results of our sacrifice, dedication and hard work, and we must continue to be steadfast in our commitment.”

Farnworth says, “we must hold our ground and take all the steps needed to make sure our communities remain safe and our essential service workers are supported in our ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.”