The driver of a dump truck was sent to hospital after a roll-over in the six thousand block of Sechelt Inlet Road.

Emergency Services and the Sechelt Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the extrication of the injured driver, who received treatment in hospital.

Witness reports indicate that the truck’s brakes failed when the driver attempted to make a turn.

The case has been referred to WorkSafe BC and the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement.