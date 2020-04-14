Today marks the four-year anniversary of the overdose crisis being declared a public health emergency and in the middle of the COVID19 pandemic, the issue is more challenging than ever.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy said, “no one should have to risk their life to get the medication they need. Whether you are visiting a clinic every day for your safe prescription medications, or are reliant on an unpredictable, illegal street-drug supply.

Through a partnership between the Province and the BC Centre on Substance Use, new guidelines were recently announced so people can self-isolate to help safeguard communities from the further transmission of COVID19 and protect at-risk populations from overdose, withdrawal or other harms.

These unprecedented guidelines lay out how prescribers, patients, and pharmacists can work together to stay safe, delivering medication to patients, using virtual technology for consultations and witnessed injections, giving patients a longer length of time on medication.

In this time of two public health emergencies, people must unite to flatten the curve and stop overdose deaths.