We’ve all seen them, the BC residents who hold no regard for the public health orders set out by the Province and Dr. Bonnie Henry.

But, who do you report violators too?

People who have recently returned from other countries need to quarantine for 14 days, but if you know of someone fitting this description that is not respecting the Quarantine Act, you can report them to the RCMP.

However, for all other infractions, it’s better to contact Bylaw Enforcement Officers.

Gatherings of 50 or more people are in direct violation of public health orders, as is not following physical distancing protocols, meaning you need to stay at least six feet from other people, avoid handshakes and other common greetings.