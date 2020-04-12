Nanaimo RCMP said they have received more than a dozen calls about a COVID19-related scam.

How it works is the victims receive a text that tells them that they are eligible to receive a payment from the Emergency Response Fund, and the text includes a link to where the potential victims can claim the payment.

Clicking on that link takes the victims to a page that tells them to provide their full name and social insurance number for the payment to be processed.

The fraudsters have claimed victims through this scam and if you provide information to this website, you need to report it to credit rating agencies Equifax and TransUnion.

Equifax: 1-800-663-9980

TransUnion: 1-866-828-5961