The provincial government is now accepting applications from those who need help to pay their rent.

Three hundred dollars per month is available for eligible households with no dependents and $500 dollars per month will go to households with dependents.

If eligible, roommates will each be able to apply for the supplement.

The rental supplement is available to those who meet all of the necessary criteria.

The supplement will be available for April, May, and June, and people who have already paid the rent for April can still apply for the funding.

It will be paid directly to landlords on behalf of renters.