Two more people have died from COVID-19 related complications in British Columbia, bringing the death toll in the province to 50.

One was in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and the other in the Fraser Health region.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there are 34 new cases, for a total of 1,370 in British Columbia. Eighty-two cases are in the Island Health region and 626 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

In Thursday’s daily joint update on COVID-19, Dr. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said, “this is a challenging time for all of us – physically, emotionally and mentally – especially when our meaningful connections are virtual connections.”

There are many resources available and more are on the way, “if you are struggling and need help, please reach out.”

Once again, Dr. Henry urged the public not to travel, unless absolutely necessary. “Rather, let’s make it an ‘unwind and be kind’ weekend at home. There are lots of things we can do to relax, have fun and connect with family, friends and our local community at a safe distance.”

Dr. Henry and Health Minister Dix say, “to date, 858 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and no longer require isolation.”