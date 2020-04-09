It is a rare weekend sitting of Parliament, but then these are rare times.

MP’s will hold a second emergency session to debate an expanded COVID-19 financial aid package. It will be held on Saturday for five hours starting at noon eastern.

The session was requested after the Government House Leader came to an agreement with Opposition parties. The debate will also include the plan moving forward on virtual meetings for Parliament.

A limited number of MPs will be in the Legislature, just 32 representing all parties, and there will be “no pages, no food, no beverages” allowed