Following questions about the level of optimism shown in federal projections, Canada’s top doctor says we still have a ways to go.

Dr. Theresa Tam says COVID-19 is a novel virus of which the population is not immune.

As such after the first wave, Dr. Tam says Canada is in for a significant amount of time where these public health measures will stay in place.

Tam compares the measures we are seeing today to our new normal saying until a vaccine is discovered or a majority of the population becomes immune, we have to be careful about pulling back our measures.

Tam says we still do not know how long those who recovered actually remain immune.

She echoed her previous warning that Canada still hasn’t seen the peak of the virus, and we won’t know of it until it passes.