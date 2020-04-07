Vandalism in Davis Bay
Graffiti in Davis Bay. Supplied by Sunshine Coast RCMP.
The Davis Bay wharf, the public washroom, Brookman Park and Davis Bay Elementary School were all vandalized by black spray paint recently.
Sunshine Coast RCMP are asking for anyone with information about these incidents to call 604-885-2266 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Sunshine Coast RCMP believe the incident occurred between April 2 and 3.
