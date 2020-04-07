The Minister of Public Service and Procurement says Canada has received a delivery of 8-million surgical masks from China.

Anita Anand says these included orders destined for Nova Scotia and Quebec.

She says Canada has sourced 230-million surgical masks with 16-million delivered to date.

75-million N-95 masks have been ordered with 23.3-million masks expected to be in Canada by end of the week.

Anand adds that 113,000 litres of sanitizer has been ordered by the federal government with 20,000 litres received in the past 24 hours with another 10,000 expected to come in this week.