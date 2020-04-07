Tourism Vancouver Island has launched a new business survival program.

The Vancouver Island Coastal Tourism Resiliency Program is designed to help nearly 3,500 businesses on Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ian MacPhee, Tourism Vancouver Island chair says “this program will help to ensure tourism businesses have access to the tools and aid programs to remain solvent and transition towards economic recovery.

The Resiliency Program will provide meaningful, hands-on guidance and support to navigate the immediate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and to work towards long-term resiliency.

Tourism companies will be paired with a resiliency specialist who will provide customized support for each business.

Program specialists will provide client care to each business through their entire journey to recovery.

Tourism Vancouver Island says it will also offer help accessing relief measures, answers to frequently asked questions and free appointments with experts in finance, human resources, legal services and more.

There will also be a digital resource hub that offers regular webinars, information bulletins, and other resources.

Anthony Everett, Tourism Vancouver Island President and CEO says “this collaborative, business-focused and versatile response will assist regional tourism businesses to adapt and recover from the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic.”

Paul Kamon, Executive Director of the Sunshine Coast Tourism Association, says that “communities across Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, and the Sunshine Coast rely on the visitor economy and this program will give our tourism businesses the fighting chance they need.”