Picture of Mary Cyprich and Force Forsythe. Supplied by Nanaimo RCMP.

Nanaimo RCMP continue the missing person’s investigation concerning 17-year-old Mary Cyprich, who is expected to be travelling with 36-year-old Force Forsythe.

The RCMP has pictures of the two and investigators believe they may intend to travel to Alberta.

On April 1, BC Transit investigators forwarded pictures of Cyprich and Forsythe, which were taken at about 8:30 pm at the Commercial-Broadway Skytrain station.

Cyprich was seen wearing grey sweat pants, black shoes, a black shirt and a grey/black fur hat with the earflaps pulled.

Forsythe was seen wearing a black Vancouver Canucks hat, black shirt, black winter jacket and grey backpack.

If you have any information about where Cyprich or Forsythe may be, contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 or your closes police agency or RCMP detachment.

Please quote file number #2020-15577.

Here are the pictures: