Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister says the federal government is aware of the situation with Ontario’s mask order being stopped at the U.S. border.

Freeland spoke with Premier Ford before the conference and called Ambassador Hillman to discuss the matter. She says, “More broadly, we have been working throughout the weekend, to ensure the continuation of the flow of supplies from and to the U.S.”

Freeland restated the flow between the U.S and Canada is a two-way street when it comes to healthcare and supplies, it is a very balanced and reciprocal relationship.

The deputy prime minister confirmed the federal government is seeking exemptions from Trump’s Presidential Order to ban the export of medical supplies.

Ford told CityTV this morning that Ontario will run out of medical masks in a week.