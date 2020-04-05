Early Release of Prisoners Being Considered
Prison cell. (Image by Ichigo, Pixabay)
Should non-violent offenders be released from prison early?
The obvious answer is ‘no,’ but on April 2 Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that an inmate at the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver, BC tested positive for Coronavirus.
Two other inmates at a prison in Mission also tested positive for COVID19 according to Correctional Services of Canada.
As a result, risk assessments are underway to determine if specific non-violent offenders should be up for early release to help meet physical distancing protocols.
Conditions of early release are contingent on a number of things, including offense type, criminal history, and the potential risk to the public.
Inmates on intermittent sentences have already been approved for temporary absences.