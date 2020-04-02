Dr. Bonnie Henry is Most Trusted Public Official in British Columbia
Chart provided by Insights West
A new poll by Insights West says BC Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry is the most trusted public figure in the COVID-19 crisis.
Seventy-nine percent of British Columbians approve of the leadership she’s providing.
Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix has an approval rating of 71 percent.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands at 67 percent, and BC Premier John Horgan has a 64 percent approval rating.
The Insights West survey
shows the level of concern about COVID-19 in BC is now considerably higher.
The poll was done in late March and found many more people are paying attention to this issue – 70 percent now, compared to 48 percent in a February survey.
The level of concern has escalated significantly because of the negative fallout from closures and job losses are being felt by many people.
Insights West found that 45 percent of people rated themselves “very worried” compared to just 15 a few weeks ago.
Fifty-four percent are concerned about covering household expenses and 49-percent are worried about being able to put food on their table.
Seventeen percent reported losing their jobs, 30 percent had hours of work reduced.
The results are based on an online survey by Insights West of more than eight-hundred people on March 23-24, 2020.