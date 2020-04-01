The City of Parksville is reminding the public that the washrooms in Foster Park, Community Park and Springwood Park remain open with reduced hours from 7:30 am to dusk.

City meetings are closed to the public, but they can be viewed live online, on archived video or via web streaming.

All playgrounds are closed to the public along with sports fields, racquet courts, lacrosse box, tennis courts, batting cages and off-leash dog parks at Community Park and Springwood Park.

The City of Parksville offices are closed, but city services will continue operations and you can contact the city by phone or email.

That information is available on our website.

The City’s information to residents about COVID19 will come through Emergency Management Oceanside, which is operating the level one Emergency Operations Centre on behalf of the Town of Qualicum Beach and the City of Parksville.