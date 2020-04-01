Nanaimo is home to one of nearly three-dozen cameras aimed at intersections to catch speeders.

However, the unit at Island Highway and Aulds Road in Nanaimo will not go into operation immediately to allow drivers to adjust to the new, lower speed limit on that section of the highway.

If you are driving faster than the posted speed limit at the intersection that is equipped with a speed enforcement camera, a photograph of your vehicle will be taken and a ticket mailed out to you.

The provincial government says there is a fine, but you do not get penalty points.

The red light function is also active, so running a red light while speeding will result in two tickets.

Since the first five automated speed enforcement cameras began operating in BC, more than 20-thousand speeding tickets have been issued.

There are intersection safety cameras at 14o high crash intersections in the province, 105 monitor red light violations, and 35 monitor both red light and speed violations.

The fastest driver caught speeding by the cameras was doing 174-kilometres per-hour in an 80-kilometre per-hour zone.