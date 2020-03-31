Vancouver Coastal Health has easily had the most confirmed COVID19 cases in the province at 472 (as of Monday) and health professionals are urging you to ‘do your part, stay apart.’

In collaboration with the province, VCH has been executing its own Regional Pandemic Outbreak Response Plan for several weeks to prepare for the increase in COVID19 cases.

The success of containing COVID19 is two-fold and includes the planning and preparation of VCH staff within the healthcare system; it also depends on cooperation from the public in practicing physical distancing, which is keeping a distance between yourself and others.

In early March approximately 15,000 people attended a dental conference in Vancouver, going against a direct order from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to avoid large crowds.

At least 30 people who attended that conference were confirmed as having COVID19.

At a recent presentation to the Sunshine Coast Regional District, the Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer at VCH mentioned that the Sunshine Coast has seen less than one percent of all of the cases in Vancouver Coastal Health.