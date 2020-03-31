Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer expressed concerns about the effect of close contact environments on the country’s vulnerable population.

Dr. Theresa Tam stressed the dangers of cases popping up in long3-term care facilities, First Nation and Inuit communities, as well as correctional facilities, which means these cases may have the effect of accelerating the spread of the virus throughout the country.

Dr. Tam also reminded the public that younger people are not spared by COVID-19. She says 10-percent of those hospitalized are under 40 years of age, with the first 30- year-old die from COVID-19 yesterday.

**with files from Mo Fahim