RCMP in Nanaimo says a missing 17-year-old girl may have traveled to the Sunshine Coast or Vancouver with a 36-year-old male companion.

The RCMP says Mary Cyprich left her home during the evening of March 26th and hasn’t been heard from since.

Police say she may be in the company of Force Forsythe.

The RCMP originally believed the pair were traveling in a brown 2007 Ford Escape.

However, that vehicle has been located in a storage unit.

The Nanaimo RCMP are asking anyone who may know where they are to contact them, or the nearest RCMP detachment.

The RCMP has posted photographs of the pair on their website.

Nanaimo RCMP: 250-734-2345