U.S. President Donald Trump has extended physical distancing guidelines until April 30th. Trump made the announcement on Sunday during a media briefing.

The previous physical distancing order was set to expire tomorrow. Trump had suggested that he was looking at relaxing them and had even mentioned having “churches full” for Easter weekend.

But ha backtracked on that Sunday extending the guidelines saying he would have more details later this week.

Americans are advised not to gather in groups larger than 10 people and the elderly are urged to stay home.

There are 135,856 COVID-19 cases in the United States.