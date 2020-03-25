AG Safe BC is updating its workplace safety resources.

New resources include:

– Agricultural Site COVID-19 Prevention Procedures

– Enhanced Cleaning

– Exposure Control Plan

– Employer Protocol for Pandemic

– Health Questionnaire

– Safety Notice for Workers

– Signage: Social Distancing

The health and safety association is working with farmers and ranchers across the province to address the outbreak.

A link to the Emergency Planning Section can be found here.