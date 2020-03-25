Coronavirus under the microscope. Supplied by BC Centre for Disease Control.

There have been 145 new cases of COVID-19 in the province since Sunday.

Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health make up nearly 85 percent of all the cases in the province, while Island Health has reported 44 cases.

Along with the 617 cases in the province, 59 people are in hospital, 23 people are in the ICU and 73 people have recovered.

Thirteen people have died from COVID-19 in our province, 10 of which are tied to the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry explained that those ten deaths are considered one event because they are all based in the same location.

Along with the outbreaks and deaths associated with the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, Little Mountain in the VCH region and Evergreen Heights in the Fraser Health region are also reporting outbreaks.

The massive Pacific Dental Conference saw as many as 15,000 attendees and 32 cases are linked to that conference in early March.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the number of cases is expected to rise in the coming weeks and it won’t be until later when officials can determine of physical distancing has worked.

Cases by region:

Vancouver Coastal Health – 330

Fraser Health – 194

Island Health – 44

Interior Health – 41

Northern Health – 9