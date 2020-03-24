In response to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, the City of Parksville is closing park facilities until further notice.

Community Park tennis and pickleball courts, the lacrosse box, and skateboard park are all closed, along with the Springwood tennis courts and off-leash dog parks.

All public parks in the City of Parksville will stay open, along with public washrooms in the Community Park, Springwood Park, and Foster Park.

Bylaw enforcement officers along with other city staff will be reminding users about the closures when necessary and encouraging everyone to abide by social distancing measures.