Government of BC logo. Supplied by the Government of BC Facebook page.

Premier John Horgan and Finance Minister Carole James have announced a $5 billion dollar economic action plan.

The package includes $2.8 billion for BC residents and $2.2 billion for businesses.

Breaking the package down further, $1.1 billion is going toward workers and family, there is a one-time $1,000 tax-free benefit for British Columbians who can’t work during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The person must be eligible for the federal care benefit and employment insurance.

$1.7 billion dollars will be invested in essential services, that includes funding for the healthcare system and supports British Columbians who are struggling to make rent.