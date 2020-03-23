Coronavirus under the microscope. Supplied by BC Centre for Disease Control.

BC has 48 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and three new deaths in the province since Saturday.

The provincial total now stands at 472 cases, 13 deaths with 33 people in hospital, 14 of which are in intensive care.

There is some good news with respect to the number of people who have recovered from the virus, that number is at 100.

One of the three deaths is linked to the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, home to 10 of the 13 deaths in the province. At that facility, 36 residents and 19 staff are impacted by the Coronavirus.

Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health have combined for more than 84 percent of the cases in the province.

Island Health has had 39 cases.

Updated Cases By Health Region:

Vancouver Coastal Health – 248

Fraser Health – 150

Island Health – 39

Interior Health – 30

Northern Health – 5