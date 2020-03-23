Starting today, the Sunshine Coast COVID Physician Task Force, made up of five doctors is setting up a respiratory assessment clinic.

This clinic is a partnership between the task force and Vancouver Coastal Health and it will run seven days a week.

The clinic will be available from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm every day until the crisis is over and will be staffed by local physicians on an appointment-only basis.

The service is not available for walk-in patients.

To book an appointment, call the Respiratory Assessment Clinic at 604-740-1252, text the same number, or email coastrespclinic@gmail.com.

Once assessed over the phone, if further assessment is required, you will be booked for an in-person visit.

You are also welcome to call 1-888-COVID19 if you believe your symptoms are bad enough to warrant assessment.