Island Health is reminding the public about the importance of social distancing.

The health authority appreciates the disappointment that goes with the need to cancel special events and not having contact with friends and family, however social distancing is critical to reducing the spread of the disease.

Self-isolation doesn’t mean total isolation.

If you have no symptoms you can go outside and engage in activities that don’t put you in contact with others from outside your home.

Island Health is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control in responding to the COVID-19 situation.