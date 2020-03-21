Playgrounds are closed in Parksville as it continues to follow provincial health directives aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Staff at the City of Parksville said it’s understandable that children want to play, but Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wants parents to avoid taking their children to playgrounds.

The Provincial Health Officer said kids on a playground can transmit the virus and then bring it home.

Parksville has closed municipal offices and facilities to the public, but services are operating and staff is working to maintain core services such as water, sewer, and fire protection.