Coronavirus under the microscope. Supplied by BC Centre for Disease Control.

The province said there are 348 confirmed COVID-19 cases in BC, 77 of those are new, as of Thursday.

Nine people have died because of the virus, ten are in intensive care, and 22 are in hospital.

Island Health has had 30 confirmed cases.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has ordered all restaurants to offer take-out or delivery services only and BC Parks remain open with new COVID-19 measures.

BC Liquor Stores are also taking extra steps during this pandemic.

Henry says it is safe to go outside, so long as a safe distance is kept between everyone, ensuring social distancing measures are being followed.

At least 50,000 Canadians have been tested for COVID-19.